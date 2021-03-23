Left Menu

ED approaches Kerala HC, seeks CBI probe in Crime Branch case against its officers

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) approached the Kerala High Court on Tuesday seeking a CBI probe in the case registered by the Crime Branch of Kerala Police against ED officials on the basis of the revelations in the leaked audiotape of Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) approached the Kerala High Court on Tuesday seeking a CBI probe in the case registered by the Crime Branch of Kerala Police against ED officials on the basis of the revelations in the leaked audiotape of Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh. The ED sought the court to quash the FIR against its officials and alleged that a conspiracy has been hatched to sabotage the Gold Smuggling Case.

According to the case, the ED officials pressurised Swapna to give a fake testimonial against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the case. The Crime Branch submitted an FIR in the Ernakulam First Class Judicial Magistrate Court on March 19.

Swapna Suresh is also a prime accused in the Dollar Smuggling Case. She has made crucial statements in the Kerala High Court about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his connections with the previous Consul General of UAE, and illegal monetary transactions, an affidavit submitted before the Kerala High Court by the Customs department said.

The affidavit also made statements against Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and ministers of the state cabinet. The Kerala gold smuggling case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. It had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2019.

It is being probed by Enforcement Directorate, National Investigative Agency (NIA) and Customs department. During the probe of the Kerala gold smuggling case, the dollar smuggling case came to light. The case pertains to the smuggling of $1.9 lakh by UAE Consulate employee and Egyptian national Khalid Ali Shoukry through the Thiruvananthapuram airport in August 2019. (ANI)

