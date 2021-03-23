Russia, China support summit of permanent U.N. Security Council members -joint statement

Russia, China support summit of permanent U.N. Security Council members -joint statementReuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-03-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 11:29 IST
Russia and China have expressed support for a summit of permanent members of the U.N. Security Council and accused the United States of trying to destroy international legal architecture, in a joint statement published on Tuesday.
The two countries view the United States as trying to rely on Cold War-era military and political alliances, the TASS news agency reported.
