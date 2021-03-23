Left Menu

Biden admin urges US court to certify India's request to extradite Tahawwur Rana

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 11:41 IST
Biden admin urges US court to certify India's request to extradite Tahawwur Rana
US President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

The Biden administration has urged a federal court in Los Angeles to certify India's request to extradite fugitive Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, saying he meets all the criteria required for the handover.

US District Court Judge in Los Angeles Jacqueline Chooljian has scheduled the extradition hearing for April 22.

Assistant US Attorney John J Lulejian, in his submission before a federal US court in Los Angeles, California, said Rana, 59, meets all the criteria to be extradited to India for his trial in the Mumbai terrorist attack. On February 4, Rana's attorney had opposed his extradition.

''The United States respectfully requests that following the April 22, 2021, extradition hearing, the Court certify India's request for Rana's extradition for the Secretary of State's surrender decision,'' Lulejian said in his 61-page court submission on Monday.

Rana, a childhood friend of David Coleman Headley, was re-arrested on June 10 in Los Angeles on an extradition request by India for his involvement in the Mumbai terror attack in which 166 people, including six Americans, were killed. He has been declared a fugitive by India.

''Fugitive Tahawwur Hussain Rana is wanted in India to stand trial for offences related to his role in the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, India, that resulted in the death of 166 people, the injury of 239 people, and the damage to property in excess of USD 1.5 billion,'' Lulejian said.

As per the India-US Extradition Treaty, the Indian government has requested the formal extradition of Rana, and the United States has initiated the extradition proceeding.

Lulejian said the criteria warranting certification of extradition are satisfied in this case.

These criteria are: the court has both personal and subject matter jurisdiction, there is an extradition treaty between the United States and India that is in full force and effect, and the crimes for which Rana's extradition is sought are covered by the terms of the treaty.

India's extradition request contains evidence to establish probable cause that the individual appearing in court is the fugitive who committed the offence for which extradition is requested, Lulejian argued.

In his court submission on February 4, Rana's attorney had argued that Rana's extradition is barred under Article 6 of the United States-India extradition treaty because he had previously been acquitted of the offences for which his extradition is sought, and under Article 9 of the treaty because the government has not established probable cause to believe that Rana committed the alleged offences.

Lulejian said that the court should find that Rana's extradition is not barred under Article 6 of the India-US Extradition Treaty.

Although there is ample evidence that Rana aided and abetted the Mumbai attack, he claims that he should not be extradited because probable cause is lacking. Rana's claim is based on an improper attempt to attack the credibility of a key witness against him, Lulejian said.

Rana also does not contest that he is the person who India alleges committed the charged crimes. Instead, he challenges only whether Article 6 of the treaty bars his extradition and whether probable cause exists to believe that he committed the offences for which India requests his extradition, the Assistant US Attorney said.

Lulejian said Headley's plea agreement is irrelevant because Rana cannot benefit from its terms. Not only is Rana in a different position than Headley because he did not plead guilty or cooperate with the United States, as is his right, but his inability to benefit from the negotiated terms of Headley's plea agreement is confirmed by the text of the plea agreement itself.

He said Rana's extradition proceedings are separate from Headley's criminal proceedings and are being litigated by a different United States attorney's office from the one who negotiated the plea agreement with Headley.

According to its very terms, Rana has no rights under Headley's plea agreement and is therefore prohibited from relying on it in an attempt to undermine the United States' position on his extractability under the treaty, he added.

''Rana has failed to demonstrate that he cannot be extradited to India as a result of his prior prosecution in the United States,'' the attorney said.

Rana attempts to undermine India's evidence of probable cause by questioning the credibility of the key witness, David Headley. Not only is Rana's challenge improper in this extradition proceeding, but his claims are also not supported by the law or the evidence, Lulejian said. Pakistani-American LeT terrorist Headley was involved in plotting the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. He was made an approver in the case and is currently serving a 35-year prison term in the US for his role in the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP: 12 women among 13 killed in autorickshaw--bus collision

Twelve women and a man were killed after the auto-rickshaw carrying them collided with a speeding bus in Old Chawni area in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning, police said.The accident occurred around 530 am when the women, who we...

Agency: 1/4 of civilian casualties in Yemen are children

Children constituted a quarter of civilian casualties over the last three years in Yemens grinding war between Iran-backed Houthi rebels and the internationally recognized government, a child relief agency said Tuesday. More than 2,300 chil...

Australian police find nothing criminal in Vatican fund transfers

Australian police said on Tuesday that they had found nothing criminal in the transfer of A9.5 million 7.3 million from the Vatican to Australia between 2014 and 2020.Financial crime watchdog AUSTRAC scrutinised the transactions after Itali...

UP college student found with severe burns dies during treatment

A college student, who was found with severe burns along a national highway in Uttar Pradeshs Shahjahanpur district last month, succumbed to injuries at a hospital during treatment, police said on Tuesday.The BA second-year student was stud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021