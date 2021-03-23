Left Menu

Photos of migrant detention highlight Biden's border secrecy

PTI | Madisonville | Updated: 23-03-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 12:00 IST
Photos of migrant detention highlight Biden's border secrecy

President Joe Biden's administration has tried for weeks to keep the public from seeing images like those released Monday of immigrant children in US custody at the border sleeping on mats under foil blankets, separated in groups by plastic partitions.

Administration officials have steadfastly refused to call the detention of more than 15,000 children in US custody, or the conditions they're living under, a crisis. But they have stymied most efforts by outsiders to decide for themselves. Officials barred nonprofit lawyers who conduct oversight from entering a Border Patrol tent where thousands of children and teenagers are detained. And federal agencies have refused or ignored dozens of requests from the media for access to detention sites. Such access was granted several times by the administration of President Donald Trump, whose restrictive immigration approach Biden vowed to reverse. The new president faces growing criticism for the apparent secrecy at the border, including from fellow Democrats. Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said Monday “the administration has a commitment to transparency to make sure that the news media gets the chance to report on every aspect of what's happening at the border.” White House press secretary Jen Psaki added that the White House was working with homeland security officials and the Health and Human Services Department to “finalize details” and that she hoped to have an update in the “coming days.” Axios on Monday first published a series of photos taken inside the largest Border Patrol detention center, a sprawling tent facility in the South Texas city of Donna. The photos were released by Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Texas Democrat from the border city of Laredo. Cuellar said he released the photos in part because the administration has refused media access to the Donna tent. He said he also wanted to draw attention to the extreme challenges that border agents face in watching so many children, sometimes for a week or longer despite the Border Patrol's three-day limit on detaining minors. “We ought to take care of those kids like they're our own kids,” Cuellar said.

Thomas Saenz, president of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, said the U.S. should allow media access to border facilities while respecting the privacy of immigrants detained inside. He noted the risk of sharing without permission images of children who have already faced trauma. “We ought to be aware of these conditions,” Saenz said. “People have to see them so that they can assess the inhumanity and hopefully embark on more humane policies.” The White House has prided itself on its methodical rollout of policy during its first 50-plus days but West Wing aides privately acknowledge they were caught off guard by the surge of migrants at the border and the resulting media furor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Infusion Nurses Society (INS) 2021 theme 'Advancing Infusion Standards - Beyond Excellence' unveiled

New Delhi India, March 23 ANINewsVoir With a sharp focus on the safety of Patients and Healthcare Professionals and highlighting safe infusion practices, the 9th National Conference organized by Infusion Nurses Society held true to its them...

No compound or penal interest be charged from borrowers during loan moratorium period: SC

In a relief to borrowers, the Supreme Court Tuesday directed that no compound or penal interest be charged during the six-month loan moratorium period announced last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the amount already charged shall be re...

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Diltiazem Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules USP, 60 mg, 90 mg, and 120 mg: Granted competitive generic therapy (CGT) designation and is eligible for 180 days of CGT exclusivity

Mumbai Maharashtra India, March 23 ANIPRNewswire Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited Glenmark has received final approval by the United States Food Drug Administration U.S. FDA for Diltiazem Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules USP, 60 mg,...

German businesses say Easter lockdown will fuel bankruptcies

Germanys decision to extend the coronavirus lockdown and close stores over Easter could drive more businesses to bankruptcy and be counterproductive by encouraging people to flock to the shops beforehand, lobby groups said on Tuesday. The H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021