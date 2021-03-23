Left Menu

Australian police find nothing criminal in Vatican fund transfers

Australian police said on Tuesday that they had found nothing criminal in the transfer of A$9.5 million ($7.3 million) from the Vatican to Australia between 2014 and 2020. Financial crime watchdog AUSTRAC scrutinized the transactions after Italian media reported in September that large sums of money had been sent to Australia during the trial of former Vatican treasurer Cardinal George Pell, who had faced charges of historical child sexual assault.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 23-03-2021 12:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Financial crime watchdog AUSTRAC scrutinized the transactions after Italian media reported in September that large sums of money had been sent to Australia during the trial of former Vatican treasurer Cardinal George Pell, who had faced charges of historical child sexual assault. There was speculation in the media that some of the funds were sent to cover Pell's legal costs or that some were sent by a rival in the Vatican to help build cases against him.

Pell was acquitted by Australia's High Court last April after serving 13 months in jail on charges he assaulted two choirboys. He returned to Rome last September. After reviewing data provided by AUSTRAC, the Australian Federal Police said nothing illegal had been uncovered related to the transactions.

"No criminal misconduct has been identified," a spokeswoman for the police said in emailed comments, without elaborating on how the funds were used. AUSTRAC had originally put the sum transferred at A$2.3 billion but slashed its estimate to a fraction of that amount after the shocked Vatican called for the watchdog to check its calculations.

AUSTRAC blamed its miscalculation on complexities and inconsistencies in data it had received from international institutions. ($1 = 1.2968 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

