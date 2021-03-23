Mrs. Savita Chhabra, Chairperson, Hygienic Research Institute Pvt Ltd Honoured with Elegant Women Achievers Awards

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India To celebrate the International Women’s Day, Rotary Club of Mumbai Elegant – District 3141 an all-women's club headed by President Prachi Ajmera, introduced the ELEGANT WOMEN ACHIEVERS AWARDS. This award is a gesture to salute the formidable spirit of the women in various fields and it celebrates womanhood and their relentless contribution towards pursuit of excellence in their field.

Recently, Mrs. Savita Chhabra was honored with ELEGANT WOMEN ACHIEVERS AWARDS by District Governor Mr. Sunil Mehra.

Mrs. Savita’s story as a businesswoman is one that started with humble beginnings to running an empire with an annual turnover of 640 crores today. When fate dealt a cruel hand and she lost her husband to cardiac arrest after twenty years of married life, this homemaker stepped into her husband’s shoes.

A period of intense struggle & immense learning followed & she has been instrumental in transforming the ‘Hygienic Research Institute’ which is a leading cosmetic brand in India into a multi-crore venture today. HRIPL’S beauty care portfolio includes two of the foremost hair colours & care brands in the category namely STREAX and VASMOL.

Her achievements include the ‘Special Award for Woman Entrepreneurs’ by honorable Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and ‘National Award for Business Excellence’. Her inspiring story is well documented in the book ‘Millionaire Housewives’.

‘Giving Forward’ is her life’s philosophy and is reflected in her philanthropic work. She has followed a parallel spiritual journey inspired by the teachings of Vedanta & Bhagavad Gita culminating in her debut book ‘Legacy of Learning’.

About Hygienic Research Institute Established in 1957, Hygienic Research Institute (HRIPL) is a prominent Indian beauty and personal care product company specializing in beauty, haircare, skincare and professional products. HRIPL’s portfolio includes prominent hair care and hair colour brands, Vasmol and Streax. The company has also forayed into the world of skincare with the new brand Florozone and partnered with Carin Cosmetics, Begium and Lisap, Italy for the procurement of bulk cosmetics and finished imported personal care products.

