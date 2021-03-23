Left Menu

Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police makes traffic violators attend a 30 minute-class

Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police has issued a mandatory order for traffic violators to attend a thirty minutes-class upon visiting the Traffic Department to pay challan for violating traffic rules, the police said on Monday.

ANI | Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-03-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 12:52 IST
Ganesh Saha, DCP Traffic. Image Credit: ANI

Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police has issued a mandatory order for traffic violators to attend a thirty minutes-class upon visiting the Traffic Department to pay challan for violating traffic rules, the police said on Monday. Ganesh Saha, Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic said, "A documentary of traffic rules is shown and people are briefed so mistakes are not repeated. The documentary shows how to follow traffic rules and the precautions to be taken while driving. "

"The novel initiative is such that whoever reaches the traffic department, they have to attend the traffic department's half-hour school before filling the challan," the order said. "It is a very good initiative. Though we do surveys in the field or go to schools to inform people about traffic rules, more good will come out people coming here and learning."

Paravind Kumar said, "I was made to come here as I have not worn helmets while driving. The initiative is good. I was told about traffic rules and now I am more aware of the importance of wearing helmets. I will not repeat the mistake again." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

