Sandy Leong Partners with Gemfileds on Release of their New Jewelry 'Sol Collection'

On the heels of her 10 year anniversary and the start of a new year, Sandy Leong is renewing her commitment to sustainability by partnering with world-leading gemstone supplier Gemfields on the release of Sol, a new fine jewelry collection rooted in the brand's values by featuring responsibly sourced emeralds, 18 karat recycled yellow gold and conflict-free white diamonds.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 12:54 IST
On the heels of her 10 year anniversary and the start of a new year, Sandy Leong is renewing her commitment to sustainability by partnering with world-leading gemstone supplier Gemfields on the release of Sol, a new fine jewelry collection rooted in the brand's values by featuring responsibly sourced emeralds, 18 karat recycled yellow gold and conflict-free white diamonds. It is with great pride that we also announce a first-of-its-kind partnership between Sandy Leong Jewelry and the newly formed Gemfields Foundation - the charitable arm of Gemfields that supports community and conservation projects in Africa.

Sandy Leong aims to support the ongoing efforts of the Gemfields Foundation by contributing 10 percent of all sales on the Sol collection towards specific projects centered around children and education. "I started my company with sustainability and humanitarianism at its core and have always looked to partner with like-minded businesses who share similar values. Aside from the fact that Gemfields has the best gemstones in the world (!) I love that their company ethos includes engaging with and supporting the local communities in and around where their projects take place," explains Founder and Designer Sandy Leong. "Gemfields is delighted to partner with Sandy Leong, whose business has placed sustainability at its very core since inception. This like-minded approach to responsible business practices, coupled with a shared love of emeralds makes Sandy Leong a perfect partner and we're so thankful for the support to our newly formed Gemfields Foundation," said Emily Dungey, Marketing & Communications Director of Gemfields & Managing Director of the Gemfields Foundation. Design Journey Sandy Leong designs jewelry driven by great respect for the natural world and the communities that inhabit it.

Therefore it was an instinctive progression to work alongside Gemfields on the development of the Sol collection, sourcing both petite and statement emeralds from the Kagem mine in the Copperbelt Province of Zambia. Designed and developed under the sun in Amagansett, the Sol collection is aptly named for the surprising fact that most of the light that comes from the sun is a miraculous shade of green, not dissimilar to Gemfields' vibrant Zambian emeralds. Once gemstones are sourced, each piece is created by hand in New York by fine jewelry artisans who use time-honored techniques of gem setting, and a proprietary method of gold brushing to create Sandy Leong's trademark 18 karat matte gold finish. The Sol collection is comprised of 18 original pieces sculpted in Sandy Leong's signature organic silhouettes. Each piece will be made available for purchase ahead of World Water Day on March 22, 2021.

Celebrated on the same day annually, World Water Day aims to raise awareness of the global water crisis and focus attention on the importance of freshwater resources and advocate for sustainable water management. Each year World Water Day ushers the international community into six weeks of sustainably focused conversations, running through Earth Month in April. To launch the Sol Collection during this time is to reiterate a commitment to sustainability on a global stage and to make a business pledge to enhance the lives of others. Prices for the Sol collection will range from $1,700 for delicate stack rings, to $26,000 for bold emerald and diamond pave statement pieces including earrings, cocktail rings, and a sculptural cuff. Image 1: Sandy Leong x Gemfields Image 2: Sandy Leong x Gemfields

