BRIEF-French government minister Pannier-Runacher: need to rebalance situation over Astra COVID vaccine production

BRIEF-French government minister Pannier-Runacher: need to rebalance situation over Astra COVID vaccine productionReuters | Paris | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:03 IST
AstraZeneca PLC:Covid: french junior industry minister pannier-runacher tells bfm tv that we must find a solution so that AstraZeneca can go back to meeting conditions laid out in the contract
Covid: french junior industry minister pannier-runacher tells bfm tv we need to rebalance the situation regarding AstraZeneca covid vaccine production
