BRIEF-French government minister Pannier-Runacher: need to rebalance situation over Astra COVID vaccine production

AstraZeneca PLC:Covid: french junior industry minister pannier-runacher tells bfm tv that we must find a solution so that AstraZeneca can go back to meeting conditions laid out in the contract

Covid: french junior industry minister pannier-runacher tells bfm tv we need to rebalance the situation regarding AstraZeneca covid vaccine production

