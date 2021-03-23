Left Menu

Bangladesh probes fire at Rohingya refugee camp that killed seven

"Authorities are investigating to determine the cause of the fire." Sanjeev Kafley, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies's delegation head in Bangladesh, said more than 17,000 shelters had been destroyed in the blaze, and tens of thousands had been displaced. The fire spread over four sections of the camp containing roughly 124,000 people, around one-tenth of the more than 1 million Rohingya refugees in the area, he added.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:04 IST
Bangladesh probes fire at Rohingya refugee camp that killed seven

Bangladeshi officials began investigating the cause of a massive fire that killed at least seven and displaced tens of thousands at a Rohingya refugee camp, as officials sifted through the debris looking for more victims on Tuesday. The fire ripped through the Balukhali camp near the southeastern town of Cox's Bazar late on Monday, burning through thousands of hutments as people scrambled to save their meagre possessions.

Police have so far confirmed seven deaths. "We have information of seven people that died in the fire. Among them, three children were buried last night. Today four bodies were recovered .... all burnt beyond recognition," said Zakir Hossain Khan, a senior police official.

"The cause of the fire is still unknown," Khan told Reuters by telephone from the camps. "Authorities are investigating to determine the cause of the fire." Sanjeev Kafley, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies's delegation head in Bangladesh, said more than 17,000 shelters had been destroyed in the blaze, and tens of thousands had been displaced.

The fire spread over four sections of the camp containing roughly 124,000 people, around one-tenth of the more than 1 million Rohingya refugees in the area, he added. "I have been in Cox's Bazar for three and a half years and have never seen such a fire," he told Reuters. "These people have been displaced two times. For many there is nothing left."

BARBED WIRE Some witnesses said that barbed wire fencing around the camp trapped many people, hurting some and leading international humanitarian agencies to call for its removal.

Humanitarian organization Refugees International, which estimated 50,000 people had been displaced, said the extent of the damage may not be known for some time. "Many children are missing, and some were unable to flee because of barbed wire set up in the camps," it said in a statement.

John Quinley of Fortify Rights, a rights organization working with Rohingya, said he had heard similar reports, adding the fences had hampered the distribution of humanitarian aid and vital services at the camps in the past. "The government must remove the fences and protect refugees," Quinley said. "There have now been a number of large fires in the camps including a large fire in January this year... The authorities must do a proper investigation into the cause of the fires."

The vast majority of the people in the camps fled Myanmar in 2017 amid a military-led crackdown on the Rohingya that U.N. investigators said was executed with "genocidal intent", charges Myanmar denies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP govt is closing all central concerns; PM Modi's 'factory of lies' alone will remain: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee at poll rally.

BJP govt is closing all central concerns PM Modis factory of lies alone will remain TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee at poll rally....

England slaps 5,000 pound fine on most travel abroad

Fines of 5,000 pounds 6,900 will be introduced for people from England who try to travel abroad before the end of June in a tightening of the countrys border controls. Health minister Matt Hancock said the governments original plan to revie...

More COVID-19 restrictions may be needed in France if situation worsens - govt adviser

More restrictions aimed at tackling the COVID-19 pandemic may be needed for France, if the current measures do not result in the situation improving, French epidemiologist and government scientific adviser Arnaud Fontanet told BFM TV on Tue...

Denmark plans further reopening reliant on corona 'passport'

Denmark has agreed to further ease COVID-19 curbs next month by letting hairdressers, spas and other services reopen, while restaurants and cinemas will be allowed to follow suit in May, contingent on the use of coronavirus passports.Denmar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021