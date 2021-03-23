Denmark to ease COVID-19 curbs, let hairdressers reopen from April 6

Denmark's government said on Tuesday it would further ease COVID-19 curbs by letting hairdressers, spas and other services reopen from April 6.

More students would also resume classes from next month under the plan agreed with parliament.

Many of the planned reopening schemes are contingent on the use of a so-called corona-passport, which shows whether the holder has been vaccinated, has previously been infected or has taken a test within the last 72 hours.

