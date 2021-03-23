Delhi Court directs commissioner of Police to register FIR against senior police officers under SC-ST Act

A Delhi Court has ordered to lodge First Information Report (FIR) against several persons including Assistant Sub Inspector, Station House Officer BHD Nagar Police Station and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) under SC/ST Act. Earlier on a complaint filed by the complainant, an FIR was lodged upon directions of the Court in August 2017.

The complainant alleged that several persons from his locality made a false and forged complaint having a signature of about 63 persons against him. The said people in representation alleged that the complainant intentionally misuses his caste and traps different people and later on settles the matter by taking money from them.

The complaint was enquired into by ACP/PG, Outer District. The police filed chargesheet under SC/ST Act in that FIR relying upon the contents of CCTV footage of the complainant.

The accused persons challenged order dated August 24, 2017, before the High Court after annexing a complaint allegedly signed by 63 persons and obtained a stay order from Delhi High Court. Further upon inquiry, the complainant got to know that signatures were obtained from several persons on the false assurance of making representations to authorities for laying down sewer lines and welfare activities in the colony and one such signatory informed that he never signed on the letterhead of RWA since October 2017 and his signatures are forged and fabricated.

The Court observed that "I am at loss to understand that one police official i.e. IO of FIR is able to listen to caste-related remarks against the complainant and his family members in CCTV Footage of house of the complainant and other police officials i.e. ACP/PG Cell, Outer District and other police officials i.e. ACP/PG Cell outer district is unable to listen to the same. All this appears to be an act on part of the then ACP/PG Cell, Outer District in order to help out and shield accused" Additional Session Judge Sonu Agnihotri, while passing the order on 19th March said, "Commissioner of Police, Delhi is further directed to lodge FIR against ASI Naresh Kumar, the then SHO PS BHD Nagar and the then ACP Najafgarh and the then ACP/PG Cell, Outer District under section 3(2)(vii) of SC-ST Act and section 217/218 IPC." (ANI)

