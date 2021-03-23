Left Menu

Denmark to ease COVID-19 curbs, let hairdressers reopen from April 6

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:18 IST
Denmark to ease COVID-19 curbs, let hairdressers reopen from April 6

Denmark's government said it would further ease COVID-19 curbs by letting hairdressers, spas and other services reopen from April 6.

More students would also resume classes from next month under the plan agreed with parliament and announced late on Monday. Many of the planned reopening schemes are contingent on the use of a so-called corona-passport, which shows whether the holder has been vaccinated, has previously been infected or has taken a test within the last 72 hours.

Also Read: Soccer-Wales to host Canada, Denmark in women's friendlies

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP govt is closing all central concerns; PM Modi's 'factory of lies' alone will remain: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee at poll rally.

BJP govt is closing all central concerns PM Modis factory of lies alone will remain TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee at poll rally....

England slaps 5,000 pound fine on most travel abroad

Fines of 5,000 pounds 6,900 will be introduced for people from England who try to travel abroad before the end of June in a tightening of the countrys border controls. Health minister Matt Hancock said the governments original plan to revie...

More COVID-19 restrictions may be needed in France if situation worsens - govt adviser

More restrictions aimed at tackling the COVID-19 pandemic may be needed for France, if the current measures do not result in the situation improving, French epidemiologist and government scientific adviser Arnaud Fontanet told BFM TV on Tue...

Denmark plans further reopening reliant on corona 'passport'

Denmark has agreed to further ease COVID-19 curbs next month by letting hairdressers, spas and other services reopen, while restaurants and cinemas will be allowed to follow suit in May, contingent on the use of coronavirus passports.Denmar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021