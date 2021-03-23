UP farmer shot dead by two bike-borne assailants
A 30-year-old farmer died after he was shot at his farm allegedly by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night when Dhiraj was visiting his farm. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, they said.PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:21 IST
A 30-year-old farmer died after he was shot at his farm allegedly by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night when Dhiraj was visiting his farm. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, they said. A case of murder was registered against two people, one of whom is unidentified, Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav Mishra said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem and a police team formed to nab the accused who are absconding, he said.
The motive behind the murder is not yet known and a police investigation is underway in the matter, the SP added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)