UP farmer shot dead by two bike-borne assailants

A 30-year-old farmer died after he was shot at his farm allegedly by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night when Dhiraj was visiting his farm. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, they said. A case of murder was registered against two people, one of whom is unidentified, Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav Mishra said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a police team formed to nab the accused who are absconding, he said.

The motive behind the murder is not yet known and a police investigation is underway in the matter, the SP added.

