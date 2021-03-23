Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Tenders for sand mines held transparently, claims Chief Secretary of Department of Mines

Andhra Pradesh Panchayati Raj and Chief Secretary of the Department of Mines Gopala Krishna Dwivedi has said that the tenders for sand mines in the state were given following a transparent process.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:22 IST
Andhra Pradesh: Tenders for sand mines held transparently, claims Chief Secretary of Department of Mines
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Panchayati Raj and Chief Secretary of the Department of Mines Gopala Krishna Dwivedi has said that the tenders for sand mines in the state were given following a transparent process. "The sand policy came into force on September 5, 2019. To evaluate the same, the government undertook a lengthy but effective process of collecting feedback. Multiple issues like the delivery cost being high, lack of choice, server-related issues, and quality deficiencies were reported during the same," Dwivedi told media persons here on Monday.

"To formulate and implement corrective measures, a cabinet committee was subsequently formulated. After several meetings, the committee prepared a draft of the recommendations. To exhibit transparency, the draft was made public for citizens to refer to and suggest any changes if necessary. A toll-free number - 14550 - was also instated to record complaints. A total of 589 responses were collected, out of which 82 per cent of them were in concurrence with the policy," he said. Speaking about the "free and fair nature" of the tender process, the chief secretary said that the government prescribed a comprehensive set of guidelines that exhibited transparency in the process.

"Right from the minimum annual turnover to the minimum experience required to the company having a proven and clean track record, every single detail was mentioned in the guidelines. After verifying the eligibility of the company pertaining to all probable aspects listed out by the government of Andhra Pradesh, MSTC gave us the name of Jay Prakash Power Ventures ltd," he said. Responding to specific allegations levelled by certain sections motivated by political opportunism, he said, "They are levelling all sorts of allegations. One says the company is not experienced, the other says the company will earn 2000 crore and another says the agency is bankrupt. All these are baseless. The company being bankrupt is a false claim.

Listing out the benefits of the new sand policy, the chief secretary said, "People can directly pick the sand up from a location of their choice, after looking at the quality in their own vehicle under the new policy. Previously, none of these choices was given to the consumer. There will be a uniform price across the state. Online booking will no longer be mandatory. Citizens can directly pick sand up by approaching those at the respective reaches." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP govt is closing all central concerns; PM Modi's 'factory of lies' alone will remain: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee at poll rally.

BJP govt is closing all central concerns PM Modis factory of lies alone will remain TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee at poll rally....

England slaps 5,000 pound fine on most travel abroad

Fines of 5,000 pounds 6,900 will be introduced for people from England who try to travel abroad before the end of June in a tightening of the countrys border controls. Health minister Matt Hancock said the governments original plan to revie...

More COVID-19 restrictions may be needed in France if situation worsens - govt adviser

More restrictions aimed at tackling the COVID-19 pandemic may be needed for France, if the current measures do not result in the situation improving, French epidemiologist and government scientific adviser Arnaud Fontanet told BFM TV on Tue...

Denmark plans further reopening reliant on corona 'passport'

Denmark has agreed to further ease COVID-19 curbs next month by letting hairdressers, spas and other services reopen, while restaurants and cinemas will be allowed to follow suit in May, contingent on the use of coronavirus passports.Denmar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021