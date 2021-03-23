More COVID-19 restrictions may be needed in France if situation worsens - govt adviser

More COVID-19 restrictions may be needed in France if situation worsens - govt adviserReuters | Paris | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:36 IST
More restrictions aimed at tackling the COVID-19 pandemic may be needed for France, if the current measures do not result in the situation improving, French epidemiologist and government scientific adviser Arnaud Fontanet told BFM TV on Tuesday.
Last week, France imposed a month-long lockdown on Paris and parts of the north after a faltering vaccine rollout and spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants forced President Emmanuel Macron to shift course.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paris
- French
- France
- Arnaud Fontanet
- Emmanuel Macron
ALSO READ
Marseille in more turmoil after French Cup loss to amateurs
French 'HAS' regulator: J&J COVID vaccine could be approved in France by end of this week
French aviation billionaire, pilot die in helicopter crash
Cycling-Bol wins chaotic sprint to take Paris-Nice stage two
Macron seen beating Le Pen by smaller margin in 2022 French presidential poll