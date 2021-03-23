In Brussels, Blinken says want to rebuild NATO, consult on Afghanistan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday pledged to "rebuild and revitalize" the NATO military alliance and to share American plans on any possible withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Speaking on his first visit to the NATO headquarters, Blinken said the alliance was at a "pivotal moment" in facing threats around the world, as well as climate change.

