Russia reports 8,457 new COVID-19 cases, 427 deaths

Russia on Tuesday reported 8,457 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,042 in Moscow, pushing the national tally of cases to 4,474,610 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force said 427 people had died in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 95,818.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)