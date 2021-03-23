At NATO, Blinken warns Germany over Nord Stream 2

At NATO, Blinken warns Germany over Nord Stream 2Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:42 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, under construction from Russia to Germany, ran counter to the European Union's own interests and undermined Ukraine.
Speaking on his first visit to NATO, Blinken said he was due to meet his German counterpart to discuss the issue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
