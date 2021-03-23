At NATO, Blinken warns Germany over Nord Stream 2

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, under construction from Russia to Germany, ran counter to the European Union's own interests and undermined Ukraine.

Speaking on his first visit to NATO, Blinken said he was due to meet his German counterpart to discuss the issue.

