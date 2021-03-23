Scottish parliamentary committee says it was misled by First Minister Sturgeon

A Scottish parliamentary committee says First Minister Nicola Sturgeon misled it over evidence she gave about her handling of sexual harassment complaints, a potential breach of the ministerial code of conduct, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

The findings come the day after an independent inquiry by a senior lawyer concluded she had not broken the code in any of her dealings with her predecessor Alex Salmond, the subject of the complaints.

