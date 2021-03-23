Labourer killed, 2 injured in accident in UP
A labourer was killed and two others were seriously injured as their truck was hit by a speeding vehicle in the district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday evening in Purkazi police station area when the three were returning home from a construction site, they said. The deceased has been identified as Praveen (30), police said. The injured--Anil and Ashvani--were shifted to a hospital, they added. PTI CORR MGA SRY
