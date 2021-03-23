BGFs, customs dept working together to prevent smuggling at borders: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday informed the Parliament that the Border Guarding Forces (BGFs) are working in coordination with the customs department to prevent the smuggling of counterfeit and unsafe products.

"Border Guarding Forces (BGFs) are working in coordination with the customs department to prevent smuggling of counterfeit and unsafe products. The measure adopted to prevent smuggling of counterfeit and unsafe products includes the construction of border fence, installation of floodlights construction of Border Out Posts (BPOs), deployment of hi-tech surveillance equipment, sharing of information and conduct of joint operations by BGFs and customs department," said Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a written reply to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

Rai further said that advanced technologies are being used to prevent illicit bade and the smuggling of counterfeit and unsafe products. These include risk management, non-intrusive inspection system such as container scanner, explosive detector, Hand Held Thermal Imager (HHTI), Night Vision Devices (NDV), etc, the union minister informed. (ANI)

