Left Menu

BGFs, customs dept working together to prevent smuggling at borders: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday informed the Parliament that the Border Guarding Forces (BGFs) are working in coordination with the customs department to prevent the smuggling of counterfeit and unsafe products.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:59 IST
BGFs, customs dept working together to prevent smuggling at borders: MHA
MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday informed the Parliament that the Border Guarding Forces (BGFs) are working in coordination with the customs department to prevent the smuggling of counterfeit and unsafe products.

"Border Guarding Forces (BGFs) are working in coordination with the customs department to prevent smuggling of counterfeit and unsafe products. The measure adopted to prevent smuggling of counterfeit and unsafe products includes the construction of border fence, installation of floodlights construction of Border Out Posts (BPOs), deployment of hi-tech surveillance equipment, sharing of information and conduct of joint operations by BGFs and customs department," said Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a written reply to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

Rai further said that advanced technologies are being used to prevent illicit bade and the smuggling of counterfeit and unsafe products. These include risk management, non-intrusive inspection system such as container scanner, explosive detector, Hand Held Thermal Imager (HHTI), Night Vision Devices (NDV), etc, the union minister informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MPCB has issued notice for closure of operations at Tarapur plant: Bajaj Healthcare

Bajaj Healthcare on Tuesday said the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board MPCB has issued a notice directing the closure of operations at its factory premises at Tarapur.The notice for closure of operations at the Tarapur facility is for all...

Myanmar military cooperating with 5 neighbours, respects and values them

Myanmar ruling military council is cooperating with five neighboring countries and values and respects their words, plus any countries that respect the stability of Myanmar, its junta said on Tuesday.Military spokesman Zaw Min Tun said Chin...

NATO must keep Turkey close despite differences, Blinken says

The NATO alliance can emerge stronger after a period of internal divisions and must keep Turkey at the heart of transatlantic ties, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.Blinken said that, despite public differences with An...

Basic customs duty on solar cells, modules to push tariff upwards, cost Rs 900 cr to discoms annually: Ind-Ra

The governments decision to levy basic customs duty BCD on solar cells and modules from April 1 will lead to increase in solar power tariff rates and create additional risk for domestic manufacturers in incurring significant capex, accordin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021