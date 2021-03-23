Left Menu

Announce mega scheme named after Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru: Cong MP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 14:05 IST
Congress leader Ravneet Singh Bittu on Tuesday asked the government to announce a mega development scheme named after freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, Bittu said even after seven decades of India's Independence, there has not been a single scheme in the honour of the three martyrs who were hanged by the British on this day.

''Why can't we have a mega scheme in their names,'' he asked.

It was on this day in 1931 that Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were executed by the British government.

March 23 is observed as 'Shaheed Diwas' to pay tribute to the three who were hanged for killing British police officer J P Saunders. The trio wanted to avenge the death of freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai.

