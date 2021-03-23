Left Menu

Hopes low for progress at India, Pakistan's first river-sharing talks in 3 years

An Indian official played down on Tuesday prospects for a breakthrough at the first talks in three years with neighboring Pakistan aimed at resolving long-running disputes over hydroelectric projects on the shared Indus River. Pakistan is concerned that India's plans for hydroelectric plants in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir will damage the flow of the river, which feeds 80% of its irrigated agriculture, along with tributaries.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 14:07 IST
Hopes low for progress at India, Pakistan's first river-sharing talks in 3 years
India and Pakistan flags Image Credit: ANI

An Indian official played down on Tuesday prospects for a breakthrough at the first talks in three years with neighboring Pakistan aimed at resolving long-running disputes over hydroelectric projects on the shared Indus River.

Pakistan is concerned that India's plans for hydroelectric plants in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir will damage the flow of the river, which feeds 80% of its irrigated agriculture, along with tributaries. India has defended the construction of its Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai dams, saying they are allowed by the Indus Water Treaty brokered by the World Bank.

"It is our job to find a middle path. But to say we can achieve something is maybe a bit too optimistic," an Indian official involved in the talks in New Delhi told Reuters. "There are many things on which we can't compromise," added the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the discussions.

India issued no statement on the talks, which are set to end on Wednesday. The talks come after a gap of three years because of tension over Kashmir, the Muslim-majority territory both south Asian nations claim in full.

In recent weeks, the nuclear-armed rivals have taken tentative steps to improve ties, such as a rare military pact last month to stop firing on the Kashmir border that has killed scores of civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MPCB has issued notice for closure of operations at Tarapur plant: Bajaj Healthcare

Bajaj Healthcare on Tuesday said the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board MPCB has issued a notice directing the closure of operations at its factory premises at Tarapur.The notice for closure of operations at the Tarapur facility is for all...

Myanmar military cooperating with 5 neighbours, respects and values them

Myanmar ruling military council is cooperating with five neighboring countries and values and respects their words, plus any countries that respect the stability of Myanmar, its junta said on Tuesday.Military spokesman Zaw Min Tun said Chin...

NATO must keep Turkey close despite differences, Blinken says

The NATO alliance can emerge stronger after a period of internal divisions and must keep Turkey at the heart of transatlantic ties, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.Blinken said that, despite public differences with An...

Basic customs duty on solar cells, modules to push tariff upwards, cost Rs 900 cr to discoms annually: Ind-Ra

The governments decision to levy basic customs duty BCD on solar cells and modules from April 1 will lead to increase in solar power tariff rates and create additional risk for domestic manufacturers in incurring significant capex, accordin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021