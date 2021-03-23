Left Menu

Foreigners can submit application for Indian citizenship after appropriate rules notified by Central Government

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said that the foreigners covered under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) may submit applications for grant of Indian citizenship after appropriate rules are notified by the Central Government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 14:17 IST
Foreigners can submit application for Indian citizenship after appropriate rules notified by Central Government
MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. Image Credit: ANI

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said that the foreigners covered under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) may submit applications for grant of Indian citizenship after appropriate rules are notified by the Central Government. "The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) has been notified on December 12, 2019, and has come into force from January 10, 2020. The foreigners covered under this Amendment Act may submit applications for grant of Indian citizenship after appropriate rules are notified by the Central Government," said Nityanand Rai replying to Congress MP VK Sreekandan's question whether the process of granting Indian citizenship to refugees under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will begin once the process of COVID-19 vaccination ends.

MoS Home further added that the Committees on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have granted time up to April 9, 2021, and July 9, 2021, respectively to frame these rules. The CAA was passed by the parliament in December 2019. The law grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan and came to India before 2015.

The NRC for Assam is a record maintained by the Central Government for the people of Assam. It contains names and certain relevant information for the identification of citizens in the state. Currently, the register exists only for Assam. However, on November 20, 2019, Home Minister Amit Shah declared during a parliamentary session that the register would be extended to the entire country soon. The register was first prepared after the 1951 Census of India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Situation of anarchy in Maharashtra to save Anil Deshmukh, says Sushil Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP Sushil Modi on Tuesday said that a situation of anarchy has emerged in Maharashtra to save Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. A situation of anarchy has emerged in Maharashtra to save Anil Deshmukh. Chief minister Ud...

SC notice to Centre on pleas seeking guidelines for compensation to victims of wrongful prosecution

The Supreme Court Tuesday sought the Centres reply on two separate pleas seeking directions to the government to frame guidelines for compensation to victims of wrongful prosecution and to ensure strict action against fake complainants in c...

MPCB has issued notice for closure of operations at Tarapur plant: Bajaj Healthcare

Bajaj Healthcare on Tuesday said the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board MPCB has issued a notice directing the closure of operations at its factory premises at Tarapur.The notice for closure of operations at the Tarapur facility is for all...

Myanmar military cooperating with 5 neighbours, respects and values them

Myanmar ruling military council is cooperating with five neighboring countries and values and respects their words, plus any countries that respect the stability of Myanmar, its junta said on Tuesday.Military spokesman Zaw Min Tun said Chin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021