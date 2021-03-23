Left Menu

Myanmar army to retain internet curbs to ensure rule of law, stability

Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 23-03-2021
Myanmar army to retain internet curbs to ensure rule of law, stability
Myanmar's military rulers have no immediate plans to lift restrictions on the internet because violence in the country is being provoked online, a junta spokesman said on Tuesday.

Most important to the country was the rule of law and stability, so the internet would be restricted for "a certain time period", spokesman Zaw Min Tun told a news conference. He said the military respected the media and though reporting protests were allowed, leading them was a crime.

