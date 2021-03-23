1,40,050 cases pending at foreign tribunals: MoS Home

Information tabled in a written reply by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said that a total of 1,40,050 cases were pending at the foreign tribunals on December 31, 2020. He also informed that such foreign tribunals are functioning only in Assam at present.

The Ministry of Home Affairs gave the information in a written reply to the question put forth by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP PC Mohan. "Total 1,36,064 cases were disposed of by the foreign tribunals during the last five years. 11,873 cases were disposed of last year," the reply said.

"E-Foreigners Tribunals portal was approved by the government of India in the state of Assam to bring all the stakeholders including foreign tribunals onto a digital platform, which will provide digital support to the proceedings of the tribunals," the reply added. (ANI)

