Norway blocks Rolls-Royce sale of engine maker to Russia

Norway blocks Rolls-Royce sale of engine maker to RussiaReuters | Oslo | Updated: 23-03-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 14:49 IST
Norway will prohibit the planned sale by Britain's Rolls-Royce of a Norwegian maritime engine maker to a Russian company on national security grounds, the Nordic country's justice minister told parliament on Tuesday.
The Norwegian government on March 9 said it had temporarily suspended the 150 million-euro ($178 million) sale of Bergen Engines to TMH Group while it assesses the security implications for the country's navy and the civilian sector. ($1 = 0.8408 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
