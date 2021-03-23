Left Menu

SC disposes plea filed by SCBA challenging SoP for hybrid physical hearing

The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of the petition filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) challenging the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for hybrid physical hearing issued by the Registry claiming it was issued without consulting the Bar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 14:50 IST
SC disposes plea filed by SCBA challenging SoP for hybrid physical hearing
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of the petition filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) challenging the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for hybrid physical hearing issued by the Registry claiming it was issued without consulting the Bar. The Bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul observed that the matter relates to the administrative working of the Court and on the judicial side, little can be done on this aspect.

As the Bench passed its order, SCBA President Vikas Singh took objection to the order and said, "We have no choice but to take an agitational path." The top court had earlier called for a report and minutes of meeting from its Secretary-General on the issue of commencing of hybrid mode of hearing from March 15, after SCBA President Vikas Singh claimed that bar members were not consulted before a decision was taken for hybrid hearings.

Expressing reservation in allowing full-fledged physical hearing in the court, Justice Kaul had said that there has been a spike in the number of covid-19 cases in the country as per newspaper reports. Singh had pleaded with the court to start a physical hearing as many lawyers are "starving" as they are virtually daily wage earners and many of them not earning in the last one year.

The plea of SCBA sought quashing the SOP for hybrid physical hearing before the Court issued by the Registry on March 5 claiming it was issued without consulting the Bar. It has requested the court to direct the Registry not to issue any circular without consulting the Bar.

The plea said SOP issued without consulting the Bar even though Bar is an equal stakeholder in the dispensation of the justice delivery system and the suggestions given by the Bar ought to have been taken into consideration. The Supreme Court has decided to begin a hybrid mode of hearing (physical and virtual) on an experimental basis from March 15. Supreme Court said a pilot basis final hearing/regular matters listed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays will be heard through hybrid mode.

Supreme Court has been hearing cases through video-conference mode for almost a year following the nation-wide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

English seeking sunshine abroad face hefty new fines

Travellers from England will face 5,000 pound 6,900 fines in new legislation designed to deter non-essential trips and barricade the nation against imported COVID-19 infections. The news was a disappointment to millions of people hoping for...

10-day camp underway at EME Sailing Club in Hyderabad

EME Sailing Association of Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering MCEME is conducting a 10 days YAI Certification Coaching Camp at EME Sailing Club located at Hussain Sagar Lake, Hyderabad with effect from March 22 to 30...

Maha: 4 Naxals with collective reward of Rs 22 lakh surrender

Nagpur,Mar 23 PTIFour naxals, collectively carrying a reward of Rs 22 lakh on their heads, surrendered before police in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Tuesday.They are identified as Dinesh alias Dayaram Naitam 28, who served as an ar...

Situation of anarchy in Maharashtra to save Anil Deshmukh, says Sushil Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP Sushil Modi on Tuesday said that a situation of anarchy has emerged in Maharashtra to save Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. A situation of anarchy has emerged in Maharashtra to save Anil Deshmukh. Chief minister Ud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021