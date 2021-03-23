Myanmar investigating Australian for immigration, official secrets breaches - junta

Myanmar's ruling military is investigating Australian economist Sean Turnell for breaches of the country's official secrets act and immigration offenses and would continue to allow his family to talk to him, an army spokesman said on Tuesday,

The economist, who was an advisor to Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, is currently being detained in the country.

