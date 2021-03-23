Left Menu

Congress whip to RS MPs, asks for support to party's stand on NCT Bill

Congress issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to support the party's stand on the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which is scheduled to be presented in the House on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 14:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Congress issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to support the party's stand on the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which is scheduled to be presented in the House on Tuesday. The Lok Sabha passed the Bill which entails that the term "government" referred to in any law made by the Legislative Assembly will imply the Lieutenant Governor.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the passage of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha as "an insult to the people of Delhi". The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 after a reply to the debate by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy.

The Bill seeks to amend the National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

