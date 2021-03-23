Man shot dead in west Delhi

A 43-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by two unidentified men in west Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan area, police said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Mukesh alias Fauzi, a resident of Jaffarpur Kalan, they said. Around 5.30 pm on Monday, Mukesh was singing along with his friends in a field of one Rajender near Firni Road in Jaffarpur Kalan, where two unidentified men came on a motorcycle and enquired about them about one Rakesh, a senior police officer said. They said that Rakesh was not with them, police said. ''Meanwhile, the man who was inquiring about Rakesh, opened fire at Mukesh with a country-made pistol. He shot at Mukesh and fled on his motorcycle,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said. Later, Ishwar Singh (60), a resident of the same area, made a PCR call, following which Mukesh's nephew took him to the nearest hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered, they said.

Police have inspected the crime scene and recorded the statement of the eyewitnesses. The post-mortem of the body has been conducted and an investigation is underway to nab the accused men, the DCP said.

