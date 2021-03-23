Cop dies after his car falls in gorge in J&K

Cop dies after his car falls in gorge in J&KPTI | Jammu/Bhaderwah | Updated: 23-03-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 15:05 IST
A 35-year-old policeman was killed on Tuesday after his private car skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Constable Amjad Hussain, a resident of Bhalla village, was on way to Doda district headquarters when he met with the accident while negotiating a blind curve at Pul Doda this morning, a police official said.
He said a rescue operation was launched by locals and police and Hussain was rushed to Government Medical College (GMC), Doda where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.
The official said the body of the deceased was handed over to his family for last rites after completion of legal and medical formalities.
