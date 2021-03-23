Left Menu

Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 23-03-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 15:06 IST
Myanmar military cooperating with 5 neighbours, respects and values them
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Myanmar ruling military council is cooperating with five neighboring countries and values and respects their words, plus any countries that respect the stability of Myanmar, its junta said on Tuesday.

Military spokesman Zaw Min Tun said China was friends with Myanmar but did not specify the others, or the extent of their cooperation. He said junta leader Min Aung Hlaing had expressed that he wanted to continue to be friends with the international community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

