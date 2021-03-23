Maha: 4 Naxals with collective reward of Rs 22 lakh surrender

Four Naxals, collectively carrying a reward of Rs 22 lakh on their heads, surrendered before police in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Tuesday.

They are identified as Dinesh alias Dayaram Naitam (28), who served as an area commander of Bhamragadh, Nakul alias Sukhluram Madavi (35), who was deputy commander of section 9, his wife Neela Kumar (34) who was part of Kasansur Dalam, and Sharad alias Ramesh Aatla (26), an official release said.

Naam and Madam each carried a bounty of Rs 8 lakh, while Aatla and Kumar carried the rewards of Rs 4 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively, it said.

These ultras were involved in several encounters with police and have serious cases like murder pending against them.

According to police, 37 Naxals, including divisional commanders, Dalam commanders, and members, have surrendered in Gadchiroli between 2019 and 2021.

