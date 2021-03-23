Congress chief appoints five Madhya Pradesh DDC presidents

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday approved the appointments of five Madhya Pradesh District Congress Committees (DCC) presidents, according to an AICC statement.

The appointments will come into force with immediate effect.

Ashok Dangi, Harsh Vijay Gehlot, Om Patel, Fundelal Singh Marko, Manu Mishra have been appointed as DCC presidents of MP's Datia, Ratlam Rural, Harda, Anuppur, and Damoh districts respectively, the statement added. (ANI)

