Amarinder Singh urges PM to include people under 60 for COVID-19 vaccination

In view of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expand the purview of the age group in the ongoing vaccination phase to also include those under 60. Raveen Thukral, the media advisor to Singh, informed this on Twitter.

Singh also appealed to the public to adhere to the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, including mask-wearing and maintaining social distance. "CM expresses a concern as 81 per cent of the latest 401 samples sent by Punjab for genome sequencing shows the new UK Covid-19 variant, affecting more young people. Urges PM to expand Covid-19 vaccine to under 60. Appeals to citizens to get vaccinated, wear masks," Thukral tweeted.

At present, Punjab has 18,257 active cases. India reported 40,715 new COVID-19 cases, 29,785 recoveries, and 199 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the union health ministry on Tuesday morning.

The country started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses are being administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities. From April 1, the government has decided to vaccinate all above 45 years. (ANI)

