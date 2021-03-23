U.N. rights office urges Turkey to reverse decision on women's pact

The United Nations human rights office called on Turkey on Tuesday to reverse its decision to withdraw from an international treaty aimed at combating violence against women. President Tayyip Erdogan's government on Saturday withdrew from the Istanbul Convention, which it signed onto in 2011 after it was forged in Turkey's biggest city. Turkey said domestic laws, not outside fixes, would protect women's rights. (nL1N2LI014]

Liz Throssell, U.N. human rights spokeswoman, voiced concern at opposition politicians and activists being detained. "Vaguely defined terrorism-related charges continue to be brought to target and silence perceived critics," she told a news briefing.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)