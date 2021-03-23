PHED junior engineer, clerk held for taking bribe: ACB

A junior engineer of the Public Health and Engineering Department was arrested along with a clerk of the department for allegedly taking a bribe in the Ganganagar district of Rajasthan. Accused engineer Amarjeet Singh and senior assistant Baluram Budania were arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths for taking a sum of Rs 20,000 from a PHED contractor for clearing his bill, ACB Director General B L Soni said on Tuesday.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and Budania was caught red-handed, the DG said. The junior engineer was also arrested in this matter, he said.

