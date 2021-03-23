France's Macron: vaccination campaign at heart of COVID-19 battle

France's Macron: vaccination campaign at heart of COVID-19 battleReuters | Paris | Updated: 23-03-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 16:11 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday the acceleration of the vaccination campaign was at the heart of the battle against COVID-19.
"Vaccination is a national priority," Macron told reporters during a visit to a vaccination center in Valencienne, northern France, adding vaccination would also be rolled out during public holidays and weekends.
