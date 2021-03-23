Left Menu

BJP leader booked for misbehaving with cop during vehicle checking in UP's Ballia

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 23-03-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 16:14 IST
BJP leader booked for misbehaving with cop during vehicle checking in UP's Ballia

A case has been registered against a local BJP leader after a video went viral on social media in which he can be seen misbehaving with a police sub-inspector during a vehicle checking drive here.

The incident took place in Chitbaragaon area on Sunday, police said.

BJP's Vivek Singh Kaushik and two others were booked for obstructing government work based on SI Murari Misra's complaint on Tuesday, Station House Officer (SHO) Rakesh Singh said.

The purported video was posted on social media by Vivek Singh in which he can be seen reaching the crossing of Chitbadagaon township and questioning the SI how he had challaned a motorcyclist. Misra tells him the action was taken as the person was not wearing helmet.

Vivek Singh is seen getting into a heated discussion with the SI and is heard saying that all of them come from the ''party''.

In some pictures posted on his social media account, Vivek Singh can be seen with Uttar Pradesh Minister of state for Parliamentary Affairs Anand Swarup Shukla.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition seeks cut in fuel prices

Members of the Opposition on Tuesday said high prices of diesel, petrol and LPG are hurting the common man across the country and asked the government to reduce them.Petrol and diesel prices hover at a historic high following a relentless i...

India to expand vaccination effort as it battles infection surge

India will expand its coronavirus vaccination campaign from April 1 to include everyone aged above 45, a minister said on Tuesday, to meet a demand by many states grappling with a second surge in infections.Information Minister Prakash Java...

Ruling coalition partners in Maharashtra don't know what is happening in state, who is running govt: BJP leader and Union minister Prasad.

Ruling coalition partners in Maharashtra dont know what is happening in state, who is running govt BJP leader and Union minister Prasad....

UP IPS officer Amitabh Thakur given voluntary retirement, found 'not suitable' to continue service

IPS officer Amitabh Thakur was given immediate voluntary retirement from service VRS as per an order by the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA after he was found not suitable to continue his services as a public servant, the Uttar Pradesh governm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021