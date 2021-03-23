Left Menu

Citizens of 171 countries can avail e-visa facility in India: MoS Home

At present, citizens of 171 countries can avail the e-visa facility in India, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Parliament on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 16:15 IST
MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar At present, citizens of 171 countries can avail the e-visa facility in India, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Parliament on Tuesday.

In a written reply to the question put forth by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh, Rai further said that the e-visa facility is granted to nationals of various countries after taking into consideration, inter-alia, the issues of security, inbound tourism and investments, bilateral relations, etc. "E-visa facility is granted to nationals of various countries after taking into consideration, inter-alia, the issues of security, inbound tourism and investments, bilateral relations, etc. Extension of this facility is an ongoing process," said the minister.

The e-visa system is an innovation introduced by the Narendra Modi government in 2014. The facility was expanded in 2017-2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

