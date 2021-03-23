Left Menu

TMC youth leader moves HC, seeking quashing of FIR in cattle smuggling case

23-03-2021
TMC youth leader Binay Mishra, wanted by the CBI for alleged involvement in the cattle scam, has approached the High Court, requesting it to quash an FIR filed against him in the case.

The CBI filed an FIR against Mishra in a court in Asansol, as he had been evading the agency net, despite a look-our circular and a warrant issued against him.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently arrested his brother, Bikash Mishra, who had also been dodging summonses.

Sources in the central agencies said both the brothers are also involved in the multi-crore coal smuggling case, and is believed to be close to kingpin Anup Majhi, alias Lala.

The CBI had earlier raided the premises of the TMC leader. Its anti-corruption branch has filed its charge sheet in the trans-border cattle smuggling case.

During the course of the investigation, the agency booked a BSF commandant and suspected kingpin Enamul Haq, arrested in November and now in judicial custody. Their names have been as listed as accused in the charge sheet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

