France summoned Chinese envoy over insults, sanctions on EU officials

France summoned Chinese envoy over insults, sanctions on EU officialsReuters | Paris | Updated: 23-03-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 16:40 IST
France's foreign ministry summoned China's ambassador on Tuesday over repeated insults and threats aimed at French lawmakers and a researcher, and a decision by Beijing to sanction officials across the European Union, a diplomatic source said.
The source said the head of the foreign ministry's Asia department had made clear to ambassador Lu Shaye that the repeated insults on social media were unacceptable and had crossed a line. They were obstacles to developing Franco-Chinese relations, the source said.
