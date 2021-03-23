U.N. rights office gets mandate to document Sri Lanka war crimes

U.N. rights office gets mandate to document Sri Lanka war crimesReuters | Geneva | Updated: 23-03-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 16:43 IST
U.N. human rights boss Michelle Bachelet was given a mandate on Tuesday to collect and preserve information and evidence of war crimes committed during Sri Lanka's long civil war that ended in 2009.
The Human Rights Council adopted a resolution, brought by Britain on behalf of a core group of countries, strengthening her office's capacity to investigate with a view to future prosecutions. The vote was 22 countries in favor, with 11 against, including China and Pakistan, and 14 abstentions including India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
