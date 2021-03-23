EU should deepen trade with Turkey but have sanctions ready -report to leaders

The European Union should start negotiations on deeper trade ties Turkey, an EU candidate, but have a roster of possible economic sanctions ready if Ankara moves against EU interests, according to an internal report sent to EU states.

The report, seen by Reuters and dated March 20, said that Turkey disregarded almost all EU foreign policy decisions in 2020, and should do more on migration, but that it remained an important partner and should have a broader customs union.

Advertisement

A sliding scale of economic sanctions, to be used only as leverage, could include punitive measures on individuals, moving up towards important sectors such as energy and tourism, the report prepared for this week's EU summit said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)