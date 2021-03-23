Left Menu

UP IPS officer Amitabh Thakur given voluntary retirement, found 'not suitable' to continue service

IPS officer Amitabh Thakur was given immediate voluntary retirement from service (VRS) as per an order by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after he was found "not suitable" to continue his services as a public servant, the Uttar Pradesh government informed on Tuesday. The notice was issued to the IPS officer by the Uttar Pradesh Home Department.

Earlier in the day, the MHA informed the Lok Sabha that as many as 81,007 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and 15,904 Assam Rifles personnel have taken voluntary retirement and resigned between 2011 to March 1, 2021. "The number of resignation and voluntary retirement cases varies from year to year and no trend in this regard has been observed," read the reply from the MHA in Lok Sabha in response to a query put forth by Congress MP Deepak Baij.

"No specific study for ascertaining the reasons for voluntary retirement/resignation by force personnel has been conducted," the reply further said. (ANI)

