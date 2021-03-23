UP govt lets CBI prosecute Irrigation Department’s executive engineer

The Uttar Pradesh government has given the mandatory sanction to the CBI to prosecute an executive engineer of the Irrigation Department for allegedly resorting to corrupt practices in the execution of Lucknow’s Gomti River Front Development Project.

In an official statement, the state government on Tuesday said the CBI was given the sanction to prosecute erstwhile Executive Engineer Roop Singh Yadav of Lucknow division’s Sharda Canal.

Following its probe into the corruption case lodged against Yadav, the CBI had indicted him for various malpractices and irregularities in the execution of the project.

The Uttar Pradesh government had recommended a CBI probe on November 30, 2017 into the execution of the Gomti River Front project during the previous Samajwadi Party government. The CBI's Lucknow wing of the Anti-Corruption Branch had arrested several people, including Yadav, last year, during its probe.

