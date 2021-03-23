Guj: MLA's supporters try to march towards secretariat; held

Police in Gandhinagar on Tuesday foiled a march planned by Independent MLA Jignesh Mewani in protest against the alleged murder of a Dalit man and detained his supporters, an official said.

Mevani had announced to hold a protest inside the Secretariat premises ''to seek justice'' for one Amrabhai Boricha who was killed by a mob at Sanodar village in Bhavnagar district on March 2 allegedly in the presence of a police sub-inspector.

In afternoon, Mevani and others gathered at the MLA quarters in sector 21 of Gandhinagar and started raising slogans.

''As soon as they started walking towards the Secretariat, police detained around 30 protestors. Mevani was not detained as the House is in session,'' said Deputy Superintendent of Police MK Rana.

Mevani was evicted from the Assembly twice last week after he demanded arrest of the police sub-inspector.

