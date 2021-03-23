Left Menu

Residents evacuated as fire engulfs New York nursing home

NBC New York said the flames were so fierce that they brought down the second floor of the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Rockland County. New York State Police public information officer Steven Nevel said several agencies were at the scene trying to extinguish the flames. Nevel gave no further details about how many people were living in the home or the number evacuated.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 23-03-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 17:04 IST
Residents evacuated as fire engulfs New York nursing home
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Residents had to be evacuated from a senior care home in a suburb of New York City in the early hours of Tuesday after a fire swept through the building, police said. NBC New York said the flames were so fierce that they brought down the second floor of the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Rockland County.

New York State Police public information officer Steven Nevel said several agencies were at the scene trying to extinguish the flames. He said a firefighter was taken to hospital, without specifying why. Nevel gave no further details about how many people were living in the home or the number evacuated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2021 giving effect to tax proposals for 2021-22.

Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2021 giving effect to tax proposals for 2021-22....

Photo Exhibition on life of Bhagat Singh put up at India International Centre

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, a Photo Exhibition on the life of Shaheed Bhagat Singh has been put up at India International Centre. The Exhibition was inaugurated by Secretary of Ministry of Tourism, GoI, Shri Arvind ...

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Gearing Ratio As At December 31, 2020 Was 23%

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO GEARING RATIO AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2020 WAS 23.0 AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2020, BASED ON THE INITIAL 40-YEAR PERIOD AND 20-YEAR EXTENSION OFTHE CONCESSION, ARAMCOS RESERVES STOOD AT 255.2 BILLION BOE, INCLUDING 198.8BILLION BA...

Netherlands asks Israel about reported confiscation of Palestinian minister's travel pass

The Netherlands said on Tuesday it had asked Israel to clarify the status of the Palestinian foreign minister after his travel credentials were revoked following a visit to the International Criminal Court in The Hague. A Palestinian offici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021